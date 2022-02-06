Wizards center Daniel Gafford enters health and safety protocols

The Washington Wizards will be without center Daniel Gafford on Monday night versus Miami and perhaps longer.

Gafford entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday, according to the league’s official injury report, putting his status in jeopardy for the near future. The Wizards have already been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Heat.

The 23-year-old has seen his playing time significantly decrease over the past couple of weeks and has even been out of the rotation completely for a few games. Gafford has logged over 20 minutes just once over the Wizards’ last 11 games and has played under 13 minutes in nine of those contests.

With Gafford sidelined, the Wizards will likely continue to start Thomas Bryant at center with Montrezl Harrell playing significant minutes at the position off the bench. For the season, Gafford has averaged 8.9 points and six rebounds per game.