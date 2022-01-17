Wizards turn to third head-coaching option after Pat Delany enters protocols

Washington Wizards assistant coach Pat Delany has entered health and safety protocols, meaning assistant coach Joseph Blair will take over head coaching duties for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Delany took over head coaching duties for Wes Unseld Jr. this past weekend after Unseld entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Delany acted as head coach for one game, as the Wizards dropped Saturday’s contest at home to Portland 115-110.

So, Blair will assume head coaching responsibilities for the MLK Day matchup against Philadelphia.

Joseph Blair arrived in the nation’s capital this past offseason as part of Unseld’s coaching staff in August. Blair has NBA experience as an assistant coach in Minnesota and Philadelphia, in addition to coaching previously in college and the G-League.

Blair, 47, also had a long-lasting professional career, playing from 1996-2009 in France, Italy, Russia and other foreign countries. He even made a brief stop as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Washington will look to climb to 23-21 with a victory over their rival 76ers on Monday afternoon. In addition to a coaching carousel, the Wizards have dealt with several players in COVID-19 protocols this season. Star guard Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for Monday’s game as he waits to come out of protocols.