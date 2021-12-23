Bradley Beal out vs. Knicks after entering COVID-19 protocol

The Wizards will be without star guard Bradley Beal on Thursday night when they play at the New York Knicks, as Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocol.

Beal out vs. Knicks after entering COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards will be without star guard Bradley Beal on Thursday night when they play at the New York Knicks, as Beal has entered the league’s health and safety protocol.

Beal joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the protocol, leaving the Wizards without two of their starters. Thursday’s game will be their first since Saturday, as their game Tuesday against Brooklyn was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak on the Nets roster.

Beal, 28, has had COVID-19 before. He had to miss the Summer Olympics in Tokyo following a positive test during Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas.

Beal revealed after that saga, in September, that had not been vaccinated for the virus. That was nearly three months ago and it’s not clear if he has since received the shot. He indicated at the time he would consider doing so at some point.

The Wizards will be facing a Knicks team with a collection of players in the protocol. New York will be missing Nerlens Noel, Kevin Knox, Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley, after getting three other players cleared.

If Beal tests positive or has tested positive, he will have to then test negative twice 24 hours apart, or wait at least 10 days in quarantine before he can come back. The NBA is reportedly considering altering protocol measures to allow players to return sooner than 10 days, but those changes have not been implemented yet.

At this moment, it’s possible the Wizards will be missing Beal for several games.