Dallas Mavericks face Washington Wizards, look for 4th straight home win

Washington Wizards (12-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mavericks play Washington.

The Mavericks have gone 6-1 in home games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.6.

The Wizards are 5-5 on the road. Washington is sixth in the NBA scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25 points, 8.4 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Kyle Kuzma is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 13 points and 9.2 rebounds. Bradley Beal is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 107.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 100.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

