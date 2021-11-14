Bradley Beal to miss Monday’s game vs. Pelicans due to personal reasons

The Wizards will have to play without Bradley Beal for the second straight game as he continues to grieve the loss of his maternal grandmother.

Bradley Beal to miss Monday’s game vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards will have to play without Bradley Beal for the second straight game.

Washington’s star shooting guard will miss Monday night’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans due to personal reasons, the team announced Sunday.

Beal will be absent on Monday as he continues to grieve the loss of his maternal grandmother, who he described as his “Mom 2.0.” He missed Saturday’s 104-92 win over Orlando as well. Beal originally heard the news of her passing last Tuesday, and went on to record 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Wizards’ win over the Cavaliers the next evening.

“I’ve never lost anybody close to me,” Beal said after the victory in Cleveland. “I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to feel, I don’t know who to go to…When I played basketball, she watched me. She watches me. She came to my games, she was physically there. Now that can’t happen anymore. That’s tough.”

Beal’s absence on Monday will mean a shakeup of the team’s lineup for coach Wes Unseld Jr. Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto will likely get more minutes in the backcourt alongside Spencer Dinwiddie. Washington will be looking for their fifth straight victory on the season on Monday against the Pelicans, who won only their second game of the season on Saturday.