Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards' F Rui Hachimura…

Wizards’ F Rui Hachimura to miss start of training camp

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons.

The team said Saturday this is an excused absence and there will be more updates when appropriate.

Hachimura averaged 13.8 points over 57 games last season. He averaged 13.5 points as a rookie in 2019-20.

The Wizards open the preseason Oct. 5 at Houston. Their regular-season opener is at Toronto on Oct. 20.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up