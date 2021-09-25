Wizards’ F Rui Hachimura to miss start of training camp

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons.

The team said Saturday this is an excused absence and there will be more updates when appropriate.

Hachimura averaged 13.8 points over 57 games last season. He averaged 13.5 points as a rookie in 2019-20.

The Wizards open the preseason Oct. 5 at Houston. Their regular-season opener is at Toronto on Oct. 20.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.