Spencer Dinwiddie announces agreement with Wizards in hilarious fashion

Moments after the Wizards sign-and-trade deal to land Spencer Dinwiddie was reported, the former Nets guard made the news official himself with a tweet that'll endear himself right away to the Wizards faithful.

Dinwiddie announces agreement with Wizards in hilarious fashion

“You’re a Wizard, Harry,” Hagrid says in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

“I’m a what?”

“You’re a Wizard.”

It’s an iconic clip that should be mandatory for every new Wizard signing to post from now on. It was rumored Wizards general manager was after Dinwiddie’s services ever since the start of free agency on Monday. Now with the deal confirmed, Washington has its Russell Westbrook replacement.

Before Kevin Durant and James Harden arrived in Brooklyn, Dinwiddie produced a career-best season with 20.6 ppg and 6.8 apg in 31.2 mpg. With him back to to full health, his combo guard skills and ability to play off-ball will compliment well.