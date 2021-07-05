Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Report: Wizards narrow coaching search, Unseld among remaining candidates

Ryan Homler

July 5, 2021, 2:40 PM

Report: Wizards narrow coaching search to several candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Washington Wizards continue to search for the franchise’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the team has narrowed it down to “several” assistants.

Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, along with Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee and Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. are the major four candidates Washington is looking at, according to Wojnarowski.

Per sources, Washington has already requested to interview Mosley and conducted interviews with Ham and Unseld Jr. in recent weeks. The Wizards have also reportedly spoken with Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming, Sixers assistant Sam Cassell and Celtics assistant Scott Morrison.

It’s unclear which will become the man tasked with replacing Scott Brooks and leading the Wizards to more success in the coming years, but it appears that Washington is potentially approaching a final decision.

However, as Wojnarowski reported, the organization is not alone. Both Mosley and Unseld Jr. are in contention for the open head coaching job in Orlando with the Magic. 

