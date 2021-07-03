Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Report: Wizards interview Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for head coach position

Julius Long

July 3, 2021, 6:48 PM

Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham is the latest candidate to interview for the Wizards’ head coach position, according to a report from The Athletic.

Ham, who joined the Bucks as an assistant coach in 2018, has a decade of NBA coaching experience, serving as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-2013) and the Atlanta Hawks (2013-2018). 

Before beginning his coaching career as an assistant with the G-League’s Albuquerque Thunderbirds, Ham played professionally for 12 years, journeying abroad, the G-Leauge and the NBA, including a stint with the Wizards during the 1997-98 season. 

Ham’s name enters a growing pool of candidates including Wes Unseld Jr., Chris Fleming, Sam Cassell, Ronald Nored and more.

Ham has served as an assistant under Bucks head coach and former NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer since 2013.

