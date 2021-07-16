Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Kevin Love out; US basketball now to replace 2 players

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 11:32 AM

Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed the Cleveland Cavalier forward’s withdrawal Friday. It was first reported by ESPN.

Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced the Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.

The Americans canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night because of health and safety concerns.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

