Bradley Beal will miss third straight game with left hamstring strain

Chase Hughes

May 13, 2021, 4:54 PM

Bradley Beal will miss a third consecutive game due to his left hamstring strain, meaning the Wizards will be without their top scorer on Friday as they return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beal, 27, sat out for both of the Wizards’ games in Atlanta this week after huring his hamstring late in the Wizards’ win over the Pacers on Saturday. They lost both games against the Hawks and are 1-10 when he is out of the lineup this season.

When Beal’s injury was first announced, the team said he would miss two games and then be re-evaluated. Him missing Friday’s game means the check-up determined he is not yet fully recovered.

Complicating matters for the Wizards is the timing, as they only have one regular season game remaining after Friday’s. They close the season against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon.

The Wizards then hope to begin a postseason run in the play-in tournament, as they are on the verge of clinching a spot, needing only one win or a loss by the Bulls to qualify. In order to go on a postseason run, they will likely not only need Beal back, but playing well.

The Wizards are closing out their season series against the Cavs. They won each of their two previous meetings with Cleveland, but Beal played in both games.

bradley beal

