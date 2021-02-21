See inside the Wizards locker room after their 4th-straight win

The Wizards notched their fourth win in a row Saturday night with an impressive win over Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers, making it the first four-game winning streak for the team in over three years.

See inside the Wizards locker room after fourth-straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After the game, Scott Brooks and his team were feeling good, and appropriately so. After a difficult bout with a coronavirus outbreak within their locker room, the Wizards are starting to build some momentum.

Brooks delivered a message to his team after the win, commending their effort and ability to come out with great energy after two-straight days off. Then he gave credit to Rui Hachimura for his defensive versatility throughout the game.

As the Wizards came together with their hands in, Russell Westbrook could be heard saying, “Don’t get tired of this,” among other things that aren’t exactly safe for work.

With Bradley Beal playing at an incredibly high level and Russell Westbrook on his own personal three-game triple-double streak — that could be five straight if he grabbed one more rebound against the Knicks and Celtics — the Wizards are rolling as they begin a crucial west-cost road trip before the All-Star break.

Next up, LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers on Monday night, who have been playing without superstar Anthony Davis.

