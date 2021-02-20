Bradley Beal says he’s ‘wrecking’ but not yet destroying the NBA like Durant, Harden, Curry

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal told NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller that he wants to 'destroy the league,' something he says only a small group of his peers can claim.

Beal ‘wrecking’ but not yet destroying the NBA like Durant, Harden, Curry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal has long been regarded by coaches and players as one of the NBA’s best talents. It seemed to take a few more eyeballs on the television for NBA fans to see the same.

After being serially underrated for years, he’s leading the league in scoring and has finally been named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, finishing first among East guards in fan voting. But he says he wants more.

That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has listened to the 27-year-old speak about his game and his time as the face of the Wizards franchise. Even as he describes ‘wrecking the league’ this year, he told NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller that he wants to ‘destroy the league,’ something he says only a small group of his peers can claim.

“What James [Harden] was doing to the league the last two years, he was destroying the league. When [Kevin Durant] was scoring titles, he was destroying the league. Steph [Curry], you know. I want to get to where I’m destroying the league,” Beal said. “I ain’t there yet.”

He may say he isn’t there, but Beal’s outscoring those juggernauts with less of a supporting cast around him, and has managed to pull off victories over them this season.

But part of what makes Beal so great is his desire to improve. He explained that he’s embraced the challenges of being a star on this Wizards squad and, with that, the immense responsibility it comes with.

“Yeah I’m putting up numbers, I’m giving my effort, I’m giving my all, but I feel like I can still do more. I can be more consistent. But there’s a lot more I can do out there and I don’t think I’ve tapped into that yet,” he said. “It’s a challenge in all realms and you know I love a challenge.”

Fans have finally taken notice of Beal’s tireless work and talent in a year when the Wizards have struggled as a team. They’re undefeated in their last three games with Beal continuing to wreck opponents night in and night out. If there is another level to him, destruction seems like an apt description of what the league might see.

He added to his statement, “I’m getting close.”

Tune in to NBC Sports Washington at 9 p.m. Saturday for full coverage of the Wizards’ next game against the Trail Blazers.