Wizards players have continued to test negative after playing Seth Curry, Sixers

The Wizards are set to play against the Celtics on Friday night, just two days after facing the Philadelphia 76ers, who have since had guard Seth Curry test positive for COVID-19.

The Wizards though, have continued to test and have come up all negative, head coach Scott Brooks said during his pregame teleconference in Boston.

“We do everything [that] the league gives us; all the memos and the protocols. We do our best,” Brooks said. “We’re going to continue to do that. Everybody has been negative and that’s good.”

The Wizards also had a close call earlier in the week after playing the Brooklyn Nets. Soon after that game, Kevin Durant had to quarantine due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Wizards have had several cases of players contracting coronavirus in recent months, but none that have threatened the postponement of games. This latest one was the closest call.

Since the Wizards seem to be okay, Brooks decided to crack a joke about the situation with some self-deprecating humor about his team’s defense.

“I’m not making light of it, but like I told the guys this morning, none of us have to worry about it because we weren’t within six feet of him,” he said.

Indeed, they did leave Curry wide open for much of the night on Wednesday. He went 6-for-7 from 3-point range.

Though the Wizards may not have been affected this time, the incident is another reminder more games will likely be put in jeopardy as the season goes on.