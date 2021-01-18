Wizards-Hornets postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Their last game was on Monday, Jan. 11, a win over the Suns. Their next scheduled game is Friday at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wizards have fifth straight game postponed due to Covid outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards’ game against the Hornets set for this Wednesday has been postponed, as Washington can’t yet put the requisite eight healthy players on the court due to the Covid-19 outbreak on their roster.

This marks the fifth straight game of theirs postponed and it means they will go at least 10 days between playing games. Their last game was on Monday, Jan. 11, a win over the Suns. Their next scheduled game is Friday at the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Wizards have seen as many as nine players enter the league’s health and safety protocol and six players test positive for the virus. When general manager Tommy Sheppard addressed the media on Friday, only two were symptomatic. No staff members – front office or coaches – had tested positive.

Still, this remains a very difficult situation for the team, which had to shut down their practice facility for several days. It reopened over the weekend for the remaining healthy players to do individual drills.

The NBA released only the first half of the regular season schedule, leaving the rest open for makeup games. But as they continue to pile up, it will only grow more difficult to reschedule them. The Wizards now have to make up games against the Jazz, Pistons, Cavs (twice) and the Hornets.

The Wizards are 3-8 on the season with that win over the Suns being arguably their best of the season. When they can pick back up and resume their season is anyone’s guess at this point.