CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Washington Wizards » Nets' Harden to sit…

Nets’ Harden to sit out Sunday vs Westbrook, Wizards

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will sit out the Brooklyn Nets’ game Sunday at Washington, preventing his first matchup with Russell Westbrook since both left Houston.

Harden was added to the injury report Sunday because of a bruised left thigh. It will be his first game since the Nets acquired him from Houston earlier this month.

The NBA’s leader in assists, Harden had 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds Friday when the Nets routed Oklahoma City 147-125.

Harden and Westbrook played together last season, helping the Rockets reach the second round of the playoffs. Harden then pushed to be traded but Westbrook was dealt first to Washington for John Wall.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up