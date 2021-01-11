In blow to Wizards, Westbrook out a week with injured leg

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg, the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record.

The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook’s left quadriceps was hurt because of “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”

The team said the 2016-17 league MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder and nine-time All-NBA selection would be re-evaluated at the end of the week. Washington is scheduled to play five games through next Monday.

Westbrook, acquired shortly before the preseason in the trade that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets, is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds through seven games with the Wizards, including four triple-doubles. He is shooting just 37.8% so far.

The update on Westbrook’s status comes a day after the Wizards said center Thomas Bryant has a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryant is likely to miss the rest of the season. He was one of only two players who started each of Washington’s first 10 games.

He was injured in the first quarter of a 128-124 loss to the visiting Miami Heat on Saturday.

That was Washington’s third consecutive defeat overall and dropped coach Scott Brooks’ team to 0-5 at home this season.

