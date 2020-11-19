Wizards land MSU star Cassius Winston in second round, who could help John Wall

Wizards take Mich. St. star Cassius Winston in second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
While the Wizards are betting on long-term upside with their first round pick, Deni Avdija, they selected a plug-and-play prospect in the second round by taking Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston.
A four-year player in college, Winston was a two-time All-American and the 2018-19 Big Ten player of the year. This past season, he averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game. He was a 43 percent three-point shooter for his career.
Winston should help right away by giving the Wizards depth at point guard, which they will need with John Wall coming back from a ruptured Achilles. Wall is going to be restricted from playing in back-to-backs, which means some nights they will need a third point guard to assume the backup role behind Ish Smith.
Winston is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He isn’t an elite athlete for an NBA point guard, but he is a smart player who should be a solid floor general at the next level.
The Wizards have had a revolving door at point guard behind Wall over the years. In Smith, they have a strong veteran option. But they have had some misses trying to find a young player to serve in that capacity long-term.
Winston has the makeup and track record to be an ideal fit for that role.