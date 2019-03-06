Wizards take down Mavericks in possibly Dirk Nowitzki’s last game in DC

The Wizards won a thrilling 132-123 shootout over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night in possibly Dirk Nowitzki’s last visit to Capital One Arena.

The Wizards won a thrilling 132-123 shootout over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night in possibly Dirk Nowitzki’s last visit to Capital One Arena.

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bradley Beal scored 30 points on 11-19 shooting, flirting with a triple-double with seven rebounds and eight assists. Five other Wizards finished in double figures, including Jabari Parker who dropped 20 off the bench, missing just one shot.

Rookie of the Year candidate Luka Doncic paced the Mavs with 31 points, Dwight Powell adding 26 in the losing effort. Nowitzki scored just two points, but received warm applause from the Capital One Arena crowd throughout the game.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards have now won three of their last four and remain very much alive in the wide open Eastern Conference playoff race. Washington is currently in 11th place in the standings, but the eighth and final playoff spot is amazingly still attainable.

What’s next: The Wizards travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets Friday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington Plus and MyTeams.

