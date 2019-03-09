202
Wizards suffer OT loss to Timberwolves 135-130

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington March 9, 2019 11:58 pm 03/09/2019 11:58pm
The Wizards suffered a back-breaking 135-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night, their second defeat in as many nights.

Despite a miraculous Bradley Beal three to force overtime, the Wizards could not come out on top. Beal led the way with 36 points, Trevor Ariza and Bobby Portis chipping in with 27 and 21, respectively.

Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 40 points despite missing all of overtime with a right knee injury. Derrick Rose stepped up in Towns’ absence, finishing with 29 points.

One thing you should know about the game: The Timberwolves punished the Wizards down low, grabbing 19 offensive rebounds and scoring 62 points in the paint.

What’s next: The Wizards come home Monday to take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

 

