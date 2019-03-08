Wizards fall to Hornets in heartbreaking fashion, 112-111

The Wizards lost to the Hornets in Charlotte, 112-111, a nail-biting defeat which could prove costly to Washington’s playoff hopes.

Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky, right, drives into Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Wizards lost to the Hornets in Charlotte Friday night, 112-111, a nail-biting defeat which could prove costly to Washington’s playoff hopes.

Marvin Williams led all scorers with 30 points, knocking down seven three-pointers for Charlotte. Jeremy Lamb added 19 off the bench, including what proved to be the game-winning three with 51.5 seconds left.

Bobby Portis paced the Wizards with 23 points, while Bradley Beal was held to 15 on a rare cold shooting night, making just four of 21 field goal attempts.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards did not take good enough care of the ball, coughing up 14 turnovers which turned into 18 Hornets points.

The highlight you should see:

What’s next: The Wizards travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Saturday night at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

