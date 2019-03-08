202
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards fall to Hornets…

Wizards fall to Hornets in heartbreaking fashion, 112-111

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington March 8, 2019 9:55 pm 03/08/2019 09:55pm
Share

The Wizards lost to the Hornets in Charlotte, 112-111, a nail-biting defeat which could prove costly to Washington’s playoff hopes.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Wizards lost to the Hornets in Charlotte Friday night, 112-111, a nail-biting defeat which could prove costly to Washington’s playoff hopes.

Marvin Williams led all scorers with 30 points, knocking down seven three-pointers for Charlotte. Jeremy Lamb added 19 off the bench, including what proved to be the game-winning three with 51.5 seconds left.

Bobby Portis paced the Wizards with 23 points, while Bradley Beal was held to 15 on a rare cold shooting night, making just four of 21 field goal attempts.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards did not take good enough care of the ball, coughing up 14 turnovers which turned into 18 Hornets points.

The highlight you should see:

What’s next: The Wizards travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Saturday night at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

Listen to Wizards Talk, NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards podcast.

Related story: How Bradley Beal became arguably the best-conditioned athlete in the NBA

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
bradley beal Charlotte Hornets Joshua Luckenbaugh NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
500
10 things you didn’t know about St. Patrick’s Day
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays March 10-16
Today in History: March 15
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018