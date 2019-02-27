202
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards snap four-game skid…

Wizards snap four-game skid with 125-116 dismantling of Brooklyn Nets

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington February 27, 2019 11:15 pm 02/27/2019 11:15pm
Share

The Wizards’ four-game losing streak came to an end Wednesday night as Washington cruised past the Brooklyn Nets 125-116.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Wizards’ four-game losing streak came to an end Wednesday night as Washington cruised past the Brooklyn Nets 125-116.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 31 points on 12-22 shooting, becoming the first Wizard since Gilbert Arenas to average 30-plus points per game over the course of a month. Trevor Ariza added 23 points in arguably his best game this season.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points in the losing effort for Brooklyn, Shabazz Napier contributing 22 points off the bench.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards turned 16 Nets turnovers into 29 points. Washington is now second in the NBA in deflections and forcing turnovers.

The highlight you should see:

What’s next: The Wizards travel to Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington Plus and MyTeams.

Listen to Wizards Talk, NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards podcast.

 

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
Brooklyn Nets NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Today in History: March 7
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Celebrity birthdays March 3-9
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018