Wizards snap four-game skid with 125-116 dismantling of Brooklyn Nets

The Wizards’ four-game losing streak came to an end Wednesday night as Washington cruised past the Brooklyn Nets 125-116.

Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker (12) dunks with Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell (1) watching from the floor during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 31 points on 12-22 shooting, becoming the first Wizard since Gilbert Arenas to average 30-plus points per game over the course of a month. Trevor Ariza added 23 points in arguably his best game this season.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points in the losing effort for Brooklyn, Shabazz Napier contributing 22 points off the bench.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards turned 16 Nets turnovers into 29 points. Washington is now second in the NBA in deflections and forcing turnovers.

The highlight you should see:



What’s next: The Wizards travel to Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington Plus and MyTeams.

