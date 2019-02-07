Wizards’ new roster debuts against Cleveland Cavaliers

Just ten days removed from their last encounter, the Wizards and Cavaliers will battle it out again on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

Just ten days removed from their last encounter, the Wizards and Cavaliers will battle it out again on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

Washington rang in the New Year with some pretty big wins, including a solid 107-98 victory over the Pacers on Jan. 30. But has their luck run out? The Wizards are currently facing a three-game losing streak, including a pretty brutal blowout on Wednesday against the Bucks. Washington is looking to stop the bleeding on Friday.

The Wizards-Cavaliers second meeting of the year takes place Friday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup and how to watch it.

The details:

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: NBCSW, MyTeams

What to know:

Breaking records. Bradley Beal became the youngest player in NBA history to notch 1,000 triples Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last minute trades. The Wizards traded Otto Porter to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis just hours before the 2019 NBA trade deadline. Less than two hours later, Washington traded Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last time out. The two teams met Jan. 29, ending in a narrow 116-113 victory for the Cavaliers. However, Cleveland is still second-to-last in the Eastern Conference and has won only three of their last 20 games.

Quote of the day: “It’s a trial for him too to see if he can still play,” Gooden said of Johnson, regarding the Wizards’ last minute trades. “Because guess what? The Washington Wizards need manpower right now. They’re shorthanded and anybody that’s available to play should have a chance to play now.”

Stats to know: Wizards’ newly-named All-Star Bradley Beal is averaging 24.8 ppg and 5.1 rpg. Clarkson is currently Cleveland’s top player with 16.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, and 2.3 apg.

