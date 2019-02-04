Wizards-Hawks matchup could have trade deadline implications

The Washington Wizards match up Monday night at home against the young Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. When the two teams met last month, Washington walked away victorious, 114-98. Here's everything you need to know leading up to the fourth and final contest between the two.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Wizards match up Monday night at home against the young Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. When the two teams met last month, Washington walked away victorious, 114-98. Here’s everything you need to know leading up to the fourth and final contest between the two.

Wizards vs. Hawks

Monday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. — Capital One Arena

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, MyTeams.

Does Monday night’s matchup against the Hawks have potential implications for the Wizards as the NBA’s Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches? Chase Hughes details the scenario at hand.

The Wizards were hit with a hard reality Saturday night as they found themselves down early and often against the top dog in the East — the Milwaukee Bucks and their young star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Washington enjoyed a winning month of January, going 8-6. Ben Standig explains what was working then.

See a video Hawks-Wizards preview from NBC Sports Washington.

Last time these teams met: The Wizards lead the season series with a 2-1 record heading into Monday night. Washington edged Atlanta Jan. 2 (114-98) led by 24 points from All-Star Bradley Beal.

Stat to Know: Beal is averaging career-highs in points (24.7) rebounds (5.0), and assists (5.1) while logging a staggering 37 minutes per game this season.

More Wizards news

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.