CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Smithsonian offers virtual activities | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Washington Redskins » Reactions to Washington's NFL…

Reactions to Washington’s NFL team name change

Rob Woodfork

July 13, 2020, 1:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington’s NFL franchise officially announced Monday it will drop its controversial nickname after 87 years, signaling the imminent end of an era in which the franchise was labeled with a dictionary-defined racial slur.

Fans and former Washington players alike reacted to the news on social media.

As many reminisced over the Burgundy and Gold’s glory years, some celebrated the retirement of the offensive current name, and noticed the team’s official press release hadn’t done enough to dissociate from it.

WTOP asked listeners how they feel about the name change and what the new name should be.

Many of those who responded expressed dissatisfaction with team owner Dan Snyder.

Others took a more practical approach.

Other fans on Twitter expressed sadness to see the brand go with an eye toward the future.

Though former Washington players from the team’s glory years during the 1980s-90s — most notably MVP kicker Mark Moseley and two-time Super Bowl champion receiver Gary Clark — expressed sorrow to see the name go, some players during the Snyder era were excited about a name change.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up