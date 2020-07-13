Reactions to Washington’s NFL team name change

Fans and former Washington players alike reacted to the news of the franchise's name change on social media. See some of the highlights.

Washington’s NFL franchise officially announced Monday it will drop its controversial nickname after 87 years, signaling the imminent end of an era in which the franchise was labeled with a dictionary-defined racial slur.

Fans and former Washington players alike reacted to the news on social media.

As many reminisced over the Burgundy and Gold’s glory years, some celebrated the retirement of the offensive current name, and noticed the team’s official press release hadn’t done enough to dissociate from it.

R*dsk*ns, a Washington football team name that came from the taking of scalp bounties from Native people, is officially retired! Don’t pat racist ass team owners or franchise defenders on the back. This victory belongs to Native people and is about more than a name. https://t.co/dz6dcUgwSC — Nick Estes (@nick_w_estes) July 13, 2020

They still managed to print the name seven times in the press release saying they were retiring the name https://t.co/freqqsnmOd — Noah Frank (@NoahAFrank) July 13, 2020

Dan Snyder gets no applause for retiring a racist slur at least a decade beyond decency. Let the Washington name be a reminder of the inertia of the NFL, and the indulgence of rich white men. — Jane McManus (@janesports) July 13, 2020

More proof. Money talks the loudest. pic.twitter.com/Ovvc2Mbgnb — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) July 13, 2020

No direct quote from the owner, and sponsors listed before fans twice in the same press release. https://t.co/eHOw0invEg — Daniel Shiferaw (@dshif) July 13, 2020

It’s funny seeing people point to the fact sponsors are mentioned in this name change release like it’s a surprise. It’s the ONLY reason this is happening. Never forget that — ᑎIᑕK ᗩᔕᕼOOᕼ 🤧 (@NickAshooh) July 13, 2020

WTOP asked listeners how they feel about the name change and what the new name should be.

Many of those who responded expressed dissatisfaction with team owner Dan Snyder.

“The Team formerly owned by Dan Snyder” has a nice ring to it. — Yukon Cornelius, Ph.D. (@Y_Cornelius_1) July 13, 2020

Washington “For Sale By Owner”… maybe? — ROCK THE RED DIVA #ALLCAPS (@RockTheRedDiva) July 13, 2020

Fine. Change it.

Just know Snyder is still the worst owner and only making this move to avoid revenue losses. If he were enlightened, he would have done this years ago and not fought it in court. No medal for him. — LINDA RIGSBY (@LINDARIGSBY5) July 13, 2020

Others took a more practical approach.

Keep the Burgundy and Gold. Change the team nickname to the Washington Federals. Washington is a federal city; home to the federal government. The other team names in the city are not offensive: Nats, Caps, Wiz. Now: Feds. Do it! — Rick Horten (@RickHorten) July 13, 2020

Other fans on Twitter expressed sadness to see the brand go with an eye toward the future.

Being a fan, to me, isn’t truly about owners, team presidents, GMs, coaches, players, colors or even a team name. They all matter, but they all come & go. Being a fan at its core is about memories, excitement & hope. And none of that can ever be taken away. #RIPRedskins #HTTR — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) July 13, 2020

For 29 years I am living und mostly suffering with the #Redskins. I celebrated a Super Bowl, cried for Sean Taylor, cheered for RGIII and will only say this: I was always proud to be a Redskin and celebrate the Native American culture. To me it’s #HTTR for live no matter the name https://t.co/V53uewPCj0 — Eric Böhm (@EricBoehm04) July 13, 2020

Though former Washington players from the team’s glory years during the 1980s-90s — most notably MVP kicker Mark Moseley and two-time Super Bowl champion receiver Gary Clark — expressed sorrow to see the name go, some players during the Snyder era were excited about a name change.

The name will change tomorrow but the memories will remain! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/hEgf1ixZ9H — Phillip Daniels (@PhillipDaniels) July 13, 2020

I’d want to come back to Washington for one day and retire a Red Wolf GOD what a name! S/o the Washington fans pushing for this to happen 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7Cc2GhRg0z — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 10, 2020