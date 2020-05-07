Redskins announce 2020 schedule, won’t appear in prime time

New Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera will face his former team, the Carolina Panthers, to FedEx Field in Week 16 while the team has no prime time games.

The NFL released the 2020 schedule on Thursday night, and Ron Rivera will open his tenure as the Washington Redskins coach with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins also close the regular season at Philadelphia. There are also a number of other intriguing matchups to look out for, including three home games against 2019 playoff teams (Eagles, Seahawks and Ravens).

Neighbors the Baltimore Ravens come to FedEx Field in week four, followed by Sean McVay’s return in week five.

No. 1 pick Joe Burrow will bring his Cincinnati Bengals to town in week 11, in what will be a matchup of the top two picks in the NFL draft.

Another trip to Jerry’s World on Thanksgiving starts a potential tough stretch of three, straight road games. Following Dallas, the Redskins travel to Pittsburgh, and then out west to face Kyle Shanahan, Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Ron Rivera will welcome his former team, the Carolina Panthers to FedEx Field in week 16 before closing the regular season in Philadelphia.

The Redskins will not play a prime time game in 2020, although that could change late in the year with flex scheduling. Currently, they are not scheduled for one. It would be the first time since 1982, a season shortened by a strike, that the Redskins would not be featured in prime time. Fans will probably be OK with that due to their lack of success under the lights.

The preseason schedule has also been released and the Redskins will see former head coach Jay Gruden in week three. Gruden is now the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washington Redskins 2020 schedule

Preseason

Aug. 13 — 17 — Tennessee Titans, NBC4/NBC Sports Washington, TBD

Aug. 24 — at Indianapolis Colts, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Aug. 27 — 30 — at Jacksonville Jaguars, NBC4/NBC Sports Washington, TBD

Sept. 3 — Baltimore Ravens, NBC4/NBC Sports Washington, TBD

Regular season

Sept. 13 — Philadelphia Eagles, Fox, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Arizona Cardinals, Fox, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Cleveland Browns, Fox, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Baltimore Ravens, CBS, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 — Los Angeles Rams, Fox, 1 p.m.*

Oct. 18 — at New York Giants, Fox, 1 p.m.*

Oct. 25 — Dallas Cowboys, Fox, 1 p.m.*

Nov. 1 — Bye

Nov. 8 — New York Giants, Fox, 1 p.m.*

Nov. 15 — at Detroit Lions, Fox, 1 p.m.*

Nov. 22 — Cincinnati Bengals, CBS, 1 p.m.*

Nov. 26 — at Dallas Cowboys, Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 — at Pittsburgh Steelers, Fox, 1 p.m.*

Dec. 13 — at San Francisco 49ers, Fox, 4:25 p.m.*

Dec. 20 — Seattle Seahawks, Fox, 1 p.m.*

Dec. 27 — Carolina Panthers, CBS, 1 p.m.*

Jan. 3 — at Philadelphia Eagles, Fox, 1 p.m.*

*Subject to flexible scheduling