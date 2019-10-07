Home » Washington Redskins » Redskins Coach Jay Gruden fired

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden fired

Dave Johnson

October 7, 2019, 5:59 AM

Jay Gruden is reportedly out as head coach of the Washington Redskins.

ESPN Redskins beat reporter John Kiem first reported the news.

Gruden’s firing comes a day after the team’s 33-7 loss to the Patriots, leaving the Redskins with an 0-5 record — the team’s worst start since 2001.

In more than five seasons as head coach of the Redskins, Gruden had a record of 35-49-1 with one playoff appearance.

