Josh Norman runs with, jumps over bulls in Pamplona

Josh Norman has, apparently, had a lifelong dream of running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. This week, he took that tradition to another level.

Not only did the Washington cornerback join in on the festivities Wednesday, during which several people (not including him) were gored, he took a new approach, outright leaping over the horned creatures with reckless abandon.

He’s basically a basketball in hand shy of this summer’s drive-by dunk meme.

Training camp begins two weeks from Thursday, but Norman appears to already be in midseason form.

A Single Picture can say a Thousand words in 1! with that being said, This picture does that number NO JUSTICE. I would start with 💯THOUSAND!!!! as the basement floor! & Elevate from there. 🇪🇸 #Feedingthespiritthatliesinthedepths#OneoftheGreatestdayeverinmylifetime pic.twitter.com/d67pnSU4R1 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 10, 2019

How does the team feel about these high jinks? One can only guess. Senior vice president of communications, Tony Wyllie, replied with a “no comment” when asked via email.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

