Redskins agree to trade for Case Keenum

The Redskins have agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos that sends quarterback Case Keenum to Washington in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks in 2020, according to multiple reports.

Broncos have trade parameters with Washington for QB Case Keenum: Broncos get WAS 6th in 2020, WAS gets Broncos 7th in ’20, per source. Keenum’s contract reworked. Broncos pay him $500K restructure bonus and pay $3.5 million of his $7M salary. Washington pays $3.5 mi. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 7, 2019

The deal cannot become official until the league year begins next Wednesday, March 13.

Keenum, 31, was scheduled to make $21 million in 2019 so a restructuring with the Redskins was necessary. Alex Smith, who is expected to miss the upcoming season due to a gruesome leg injury, has a $20.4 million cap number.

The Redskins have expressed their desire to upgrade the QB position this offseason with Smith still on the mend, and have met with some of the top draft prospects. Colt McCoy, who also suffered a season-ending leg injury in 2018, is expected to compete with Keenum for the starting position.

Coming off a career-best season in Minnesota, Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Broncos last offseason. Despite throwing for a career-high 3,890 yards, his 15 interceptions — tied for second-most in the NFL — and below-average 81.2 QB rating contributed to Denver’s disappointing 6-10 campaign.

In 2017, Keenum set career-highs with 22 touchdowns and a 98.3 QB rating to lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

Keenum has played for five teams in his seven-year NFL career, throwing for 12,661 yards, 64 TDs, 42 INTs with a QB rating of 84.5.

