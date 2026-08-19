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Nationals head into matchup with the Rangers on losing streak

The Associated Press

August 19, 2026, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (60-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (62-64, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (10-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Rangers: Kumar Rocker (4-9, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -141, Nationals +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a four-game losing streak, play the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 33-27 record at home and a 62-64 record overall. The Rangers have hit 140 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Washington is 33-31 on the road and 60-67 overall. The Nationals have gone 34-53 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 18 doubles and 21 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 9 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

CJ Abrams leads the Nationals with a .280 batting average, and has 24 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 46 walks and 91 RBIs. Jacob Young is 12 for 33 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (calf), Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand), Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (tricep), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jose Corniell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jalen Beeks: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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