Nationals Notebook: Future on display at the ballpark

The Washington Nationals will be eliminated sooner or later over the next month; the only question is precisely when. Until then, fans can prepare to see the next era of Nats stars.

But until the season concludes Sept. 28, there is plenty that can be won by this team in 2025. The future is on the field, with multiple players making their big league debuts this year and more than a few still technically in their rookie seasons.

For the final 32 games of this regular season, I want to see as many at bats as possible for the likes of Daylen Lile and Robert Hassell III. I want to see Cade Cavalli and Brad Lord make quality starts, while Cole Henry finds his range in the bullpen. And then hopefully in the offseason, ownership will add major pieces.

If they play this right, the seeds of the next Nats era of contention will be sown.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (76-54) owns a seven-game lead after winning consecutive series against Seattle and the Nationals, but learned that veteran pitcher Zack Wheeler is out six to eight months after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome.

The additional surgery to deal with blood clots in his arm will keep him on the shelf until Opening Day 2026 at the earliest.

The New York Mets (69-61) took two of three from Atlanta, after dropping a series to the Nats. They currently lead Cincinnati by a game and a half for the final Wild Card in the NL, and they visit the Reds next week (they dropped two of three to Cincy in July).

Miami (61-69) dropped consecutive series to St. Louis and Toronto and one can only imagine where they’d be without the bat of former Oriole Kyle Stowers (team-high 25 homers with 73 RBI).

Atlanta (59-71) dropped two of three to the Mets, and Sunday they released former Nats pitcher Erick Fedde after the right-hander posted an ERA of 8.10 in his first five games with the Braves after being traded to the team by St. Louis.

Washington (53-77) owns an elimination number of 10 in the NL East race and 17 for the Wild Card, but the Nats at least won’t be the first team eliminated in 2025. That honor goes to the Colorado Rockies.

Break up the Birds: The Orioles (60-70) avoided getting swept by Houston with Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Astros. The big news of the week was catcher Samuel Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million contract extension.

To call the 21-year old a ‘rookie’ would be a major overstatement, as he’s played just six games at the Major League level. What will the market be for fellow catcher Adley Rutschman? And how does this signing affect their shared playing time moving forward?

Diamond King: Riley Adams led the team with five RBI last week and is hitting .320 in August. Due to Keibert Ruiz’ injuries Adams has had plenty of opportunities and his 22 RBI this season is already a career high.

Last Week’s Heroes: Dylan Crews scored a team-high six runs while driving in a pair. Luis Garcia Jr. hit .308 with two homers and three RBI. Reliever P.J. Poulin struck out six over four scoreless innings in his three outings, notching a win out of the bullpen. Closer Jose Ferrer notched two saves while tossing 2.1 scoreless innings over two appearances.

Last Week’s Humbled: Jake Irvin’s decline picks up momentum, as the starter allowed nine runs over 8.1 innings while going 0-2. Mitchell Parker coughed up six runs over five frames in his lone start. Robert Hassell III hit .091 while Josh Bell batted .083, and James Wood struck out 14 times in his 24 at bats.

Game to Watch: Wednesday the Nats wrap up their series in New York against the Yankees, with Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.82 ERA) testing his mettle on the big stage in the Bronx. The Pinstripes pitch Max Fried, who went 8-5 with a 3.97 ERA against the Nats while with Atlanta and is 13-5 with a 3.14 ERA in his first season with the Yanks.

