Nationals Notebook: W’s tough to come by without any O

It's only one week and two series, but after ranking ninth in May with 133 runs scored, the Washington Nationals have plated a MLB-low 11 runs in June.

Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) The Washington Nationals (30-35) dropped consecutive home series to the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers, with the bats producing just 10 runs over the six games.

It’s only one week and two series, but after ranking ninth in May with 133 runs scored, the Nats have plated a MLB-low 11 runs in June.

Thankfully, the club got a pair of pitching gems from two of their starters (more below), but one thought they would be trending in the other direction at the plate. Not what you want to see, as they visit the first-place New York Mets this week.

On the bright side, they did beat former longtime starter Patrick Corbin Friday night. The lefthander is actually pitching well for Texas (3-5, 3.52 ERA) this year, and we now wish the winning pitcher in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series the best the rest of the way.

Digesting the Division: The New York Mets (42-24) have won eight of 10, but six of those wins came against hapless (as in 12-53) Colorado. The Mets continue to be great at getting on base (fifth best in MLB), giving Pete Alonso plenty of opportunities to pad his RBI total (61 on the season).

Philadelphia (37-28) hopes for a few games against the Rockies, after five straight losses while looking to turn around a rough June (Phillies are hitting .181 so far this month). Washington (30-35) is in third place as Atlanta (27-37) has dropped seven straight, including five one-run games in a row.

Miami (24-39) has lost six of seven, with the exception being Saturday’s 11-10 win in Tampa Bay.

O’s Woes: Just when you thought it was time to be bullish on the Birds, the Orioles dropped two of three in Sacramento (yes, the former Oakland and future Las Vegas A’s are playing there this season). Adding injury to insult, slugger Ryan Mountcastle will miss eight to 12 more weeks with hamstring issues.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: MacKenzie Gore doesn’t lead the majors in strikeouts any more, but the lefthander struck out seven over seven scoreless innings last Wednesday. He leads the team with a 2.87 ERA this season as well.

Related stories Carter and Burger power Rangers to 4-2 win over Nationals

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle expected to miss 8-12 weeks with hamstring strain

Nationals prospect Robert Hassell III hits 1st career home run Michael Soroka struck out seven over six scoreless innings in Friday’s win over Texas, while Kyle Finnegan saved both Nationals’ wins last week. Alex Call hit .385 with a pair of homers while Luis Garcia Jr. batted .400.

Last Week’s Humbled: Nasim Nunez was sent down to AAA Rochester after going .143, while James Wood dealt with a rare off-week (.100) this season. The catching combination of Keibert Ruiz and Riley Adams combined to hit 0 of 21. Trevor Williams went 0-2 with an ERA of 7.27 while Eduardo Salazar allowed five runs over three innings of relief (15.00 ERA).

Game to Watch: Jake Irvin pitches Wednesday for the Nationals as we wonder which Jake we’ll get: the one that won three straight starts heading into his last outing or the one who coughed up nine runs over 10 innings over his last two starts.

The Mets counter with David Peterson (4-2, 2.80 ERA) — no relation to Don.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.