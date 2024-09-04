Xavier Edwards’ RBI single in 10th lifts Marlins to 4-3 win over Nationals

Xavier Edwards hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Automatic runner Griffin Conine advanced to third on Nick Fortes’ groundout. Edwards followed with a soft line drive off Derek Law (7-3) that bounced into left field for Miami’s first win of the season against Washington after eight losses.

It was also Edwards’ first career walk-off hit and he was doused with a bucket of ice water in the post-game celebration.

“I will remember the bucket of ice water,” Edwards said. “It was cold, like getting out of a cold tub. Felt similar.”

Edwards singled in his last two at-bats after going hitless in his first eight plate appearances since returning from the injured list on Tuesday. With two bases open, Edwards thought he would be walked intentionally to create a force out situation.

“I’m glad that they pitched to me,” Edwards said. “The goal was just to get the run in any way that I could. So I’m glad that I did.”

John McMillon (1-1) pitched the top of the 10th for the win in a game that attracted a season low 6,156 at LoanDepot Park.

The Marlins overcame a no-hit bid by Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore and later trailed 3-2 before Jake Burger’s tying single in the eighth. Edwards and Connor Norby hit two-out singles against Nationals reliever Jose Ferrer. Kyle Finnegan relieved Ferrer and allowed Burger’s line drive to left.

“I thought we were going to get no-hit there for a minute the way Gore was throwing the baseball,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “To come out of that with a win is awesome.”

The Nationals erased a 2-0 deficit with a three-run eighth against relievers Mike Baumann and Calvin Faucher.

Keibert Ruiz drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on Jacob Young’s single. Dylan Crews walked to load the bases.

Faucher relieved Baumann and walked José Tena to force in a run. Andrés Chaparro’s RBI fielder’s choice tied it at 2-2 and James Wood’s run-scoring double put Washington ahead.

Gore retired the first 16 before Conine walked on a 3-2 count with one out in the sixth. Fortes then broke up Gore’s no-hit bid with an RBI double for the first run of the game. Fortes’ line drive rolled toward the left field wall, scoring Conine from first.

“It’s something you don’t really try to think about,” Gore said of his no-hit attempt. “It’s a one pitch at a time thing. I just try to build from the approach we’ve had the last few outings. I felt good going in and I tried to execute pitches.”

Otto López’s run-scoring double off reliever Jacob Barnes in the seventh made it 2-0.

Gore struck out nine over six innings. After allowing Fortes’ double, Gore fanned Edwards and Norby to complete his 93-pitch outing.

Miami starter Valente Bellozo limited Washington to three hits in six-plus innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out one.

“My last couple of outings we weren’t able to attack the zone and today that was the plan — to throw strikes,” Bellozo said in Spanish.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Jesús Sánchez (mild back muscle spasm) pinch hit in the ninth and reached on a two-out infield single. … LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) threw three scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (9-11, 4.08) will start the opener of a four-game series at Pittsburgh on Thursday. LHP Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41) will start for the Pirates.

Marlins: RHP Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31) gets the start when Miami opens a four-game home series against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Phillies will go with LHP Ranger Suárez (11-6, 3.02).

