Phillies look to stop 4-game road losing streak, play the Nationals

The Associated Press

September 29, 2024, 4:01 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (94-67, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (71-90, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 190 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -176, Nationals +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 38-42 at home and 71-90 overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Philadelphia has a 94-67 record overall and a 40-40 record on the road. The Phillies have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

The teams play Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with 17 home runs while slugging .438. James Wood is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 42 doubles and 30 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: 60-Day IL (biceps), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

