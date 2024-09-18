Nationals take on the Mets looking to break road slide

Washington Nationals (68-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (83-68, second in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (68-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (83-68, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: DJ Herz (4-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -172, Nationals +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the New York Mets looking to break a three-game road skid.

New York has a 42-34 record at home and an 83-68 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Washington has gone 32-44 in road games and 68-83 overall. The Nationals have a 51-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 16-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 53 extra base hits (27 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs). James Wood is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.