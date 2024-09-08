Live Radio
Nationals play the Pirates leading series 2-1

The Associated Press

September 8, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (64-78, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -162, Nationals +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 2-1.

Pittsburgh has a 33-38 record at home and a 66-76 record overall. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.18.

Washington has gone 32-41 on the road and 64-78 overall. The Nationals are 48-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 46 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-39 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 18 home runs while slugging .417. Jose Tena is 12-for-41 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .234 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

