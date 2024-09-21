Live Radio
Nationals look to break skid in game against the Cubs

The Associated Press

September 21, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (68-86, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-75, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -140, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a five-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 41-35 record at home and a 79-75 record overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

Washington has a 32-47 record on the road and a 68-86 record overall. The Nationals have a 48-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 25 home runs while slugging .455. Nico Hoerner is 16-for-38 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles and 13 home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 8-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .294 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Joan Adon: 60-Day IL (biceps), Luis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

