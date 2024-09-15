Nationals bring 2-1 series advantage over Marlins into game 4

Miami Marlins (55-94, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (67-81, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Miami Marlins (55-94, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (67-81, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Adam Oller (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -182, Marlins +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Washington is 67-81 overall and 35-39 at home. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

Miami is 27-47 on the road and 55-94 overall. The Marlins are 40-20 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Nationals are up 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .281 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 26 walks and 64 RBI. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger leads Miami with 25 home runs while slugging .444. Connor Norby is 8-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

