Luis García Jr. homers as Nationals defeat error-prone Marlins 4-1

Luis García Jr. homered, DJ Herz allowed just one run in five innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Friday night.

Jacob Young added an RBI single as the Nationals scored three unearned runs on three Miami errors.

Otto Lopez homered for Miami, which has dropped four of five.

Washington mustered only one hit in six innings against Marlins starter Edward Cabrera — Dylan Crews’ infield single to lead off the first — but quickly took advantage once he left the game.

García ripped reliever Anthony Veneziano’s second pitch into the seats in right field to lead off the seventh inning for his 16th home run of the year to make it 3-1. It was his first homer in 101 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.

“That was a big moment for us,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said.

Two batters later, Drew Millas reached on shortstop Xavier Edwards’ fielding error and stole second when he took off on Veneziano’s pickoff attempt and first baseman Jake Burger made an errant throw. Millas scored on Young’s single to right.

Herz (4-7) won back-to-back starts for the first time in his career, allowing a run on four hits while striking out five. The rookie left-hander improved to 2-0 with an 0.82 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.

“I wasn’t sharp today and I didn’t have my best stuff, but I fought,” Herz said. “I found ways to get out of it and I had some great plays behind me today.”

Herz has a 2.76 ERA with 57 strikeouts over 49 innings in 10 starts since returning to the majors July 23. In that span, he’s dropped his season ERA from 5.17 to 3.70.

“For him, it’s all about attacking the zone and staying on the plate,” Martinez said. “When he does that, he’s really good.”

Lopez hit his fifth homer of the year with a one-out shot into the visitor’s bullpen in left in the fourth.

Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his 37th save in 42 opportunities.

The Nationals had two men in scoring position in the first inning when Burger made a diving stop of García Jr.’s two-out grounder. Burger made a smooth underhanded toss to Cabrera (4-7), who dropped the ball and permitted Crews and José Tena to score.

Cabrera allowed only two more baserunners, hitting Young with a pitch in the second and committing a fielding error to allow Nasim Nuñez to reach in the fifth. The right-hander struck out nine.

“That was the most dominant outing of his season, and might have been of his career,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. “A lot of first-pitch strikes, 80 percent on the ground, strikeouts, swing and miss. We just didn’t play clean behind him. He didn’t play clean himself, honestly. But there was a lot to be proud of with the last couple starts and the way he’s trending toward the end of the season.”

Reliever Michael Petersen, who was claimed on waivers Tuesday from the Los Angeles Dodgers, worked the eighth for Miami. He became the 70th player used by the Marlins this season, breaking the major league record of 69 they previously shared with the 2021 Chicago Cubs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (index finger strain) pitched five shutout innings in a rehabilitation appearance Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville. He struck out eight while allowing two hits and walking three.

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams was scratched from the lineup with a sore left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Miami RHP Valente Bellozo (2-3, 3.57 ERA), who pitched six scoreless innings against Washington on Sept. 4, faces Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.60) as the four-game series continues.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

