Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals aim to sweep…

Nationals aim to sweep series against the Angels

The Associated Press

August 11, 2024, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (54-64, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-2, 14.14 ERA, 2.43 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -149, Angels +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Nationals can sweep the series with a victory.

Washington has gone 28-31 at home and 54-64 overall. The Nationals have gone 14-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 25-31 on the road and 51-66 overall. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 16-for-36 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has a .267 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs. Michael Stefanic is 12-for-26 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up