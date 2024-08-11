Nationals aim to sweep series against the Angels

The Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Nationals can sweep the series with a victory.

Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (54-64, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-2, 14.14 ERA, 2.43 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -149, Angels +126; over/under is 9 runs

Washington has gone 28-31 at home and 54-64 overall. The Nationals have gone 14-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 25-31 on the road and 51-66 overall. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 16-for-36 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has a .267 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs. Michael Stefanic is 12-for-26 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.