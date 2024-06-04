Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Mets play the Nationals…

Mets play the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

June 4, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (25-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-32, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, three strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -120, Nationals +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 10-14 in home games and 27-32 overall. The Nationals are 20-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 25-35 record overall and a 12-14 record on the road. Mets hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 10 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .228 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 13-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up