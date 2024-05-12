Pitcher Brayan Bello comes off IL to start against Nats; Josh Winckowski sent to Triple-A

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello was reinstated off the 15-day injured list Sunday to start against the…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello was reinstated off the 15-day injured list Sunday to start against the Washington Nationals in the series finale.

Bello (3-1, 3.04 ERA) hasn’t started since April 19 because of tightness in his back.

Manager Alex Cora said Bello would be limited with a pitch count.

To make room for him, the team sent righty Josh Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester. Winckowski went 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 games, making three starts. Last season, he went 4-4 with a 2.88 ERA in 60 games.

“I think he’ll benefit from going down there and working his repertoire,” Cora said of the move, adding he wanted two lefties in the bullpen.

The plan is for Winckowski to become a starter.

“We’re much more talented than last year,” Cora said. “There’s going to be tough decisions and there’s much more tough decisions coming up.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

