Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Phillies open 3-game series…

Phillies open 3-game series at home against the Nationals

The Associated Press

May 17, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (20-22, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.53 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -267, Nationals +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Philadelphia has a 16-8 record in home games and a 31-14 record overall. The Phillies have gone 9-4 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 13-12 record in road games and a 20-22 record overall. The Nationals are 8-14 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .270 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 15-for-42 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Nationals. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 2.33 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (back), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up