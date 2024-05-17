Phillies open 3-game series at home against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (20-22, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-14, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (20-22, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.53 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -267, Nationals +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Philadelphia has a 16-8 record in home games and a 31-14 record overall. The Phillies have gone 9-4 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 13-12 record in road games and a 20-22 record overall. The Nationals are 8-14 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .270 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 15-for-42 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Nationals. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 2.33 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (back), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

