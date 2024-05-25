Nationals get 2 runs in 7th inning to top reeling Mariners 3-1

Joey Gallo hit a two-out RBI single to cap a two-run seventh inning and give the Washington Nationals a 3-1 win over the reeling Seattle Mariners.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a two-out RBI single to cap a two-run seventh inning and give the Washington Nationals a 3-1 win over the reeling Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Keibert Ruiz and Jesse Winker had two hits each for the Nationals.

Five pitchers limited the Mariners to five hits. Dylan Floro (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh inning and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 14th save.

“Our pitching and defense are keeping us in the ballgame, and now we’re scoring enough runs to win these games,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Julio Rodríguez homered for Seattle, which has lost four straight for the first time this season and has scored one run or less in each of its last three games. The Mariners were held to five hits or fewer for the 14th time this season and struck out 12 times, their 35th time with double digits in strikeouts.

“Offensively, we’ve got to do a little bit more. Talked to the team a little bit afterwards,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais, who was ejected for arguing a called third strike against Cal Raleigh in the ninth. “We’re not doing anything consistently offensively and it’s been rough for us the last few days.”

Winker singled against Gabe Speier (0-2) with one out in the seventh and stole second. Dylan Moore couldn’t hold Ruiz’s blooper to left, putting runners on first and third. Martinez pinch hit switch hitter Ildemaro Vargas for righty Nick Senzel against right-hander Trent Thornton. Vargas was out on a slow grounder to short but Robles, running for Winker, scored and Ruiz, going on the pitch, went to second.

“This guy is tough,” Martinez said of Thornton. “I wanted a left-handed hitter up there. We wanted to try to stay out of the double play, so we got some movement and it worked out.”

Gallo followed with a single to right and Ruiz beat Luke Raley’s throw to make it 3-1.

“Just put my face down and run hard,” Ruiz said.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Luis García Jr. singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ruiz. The Mariners tied it when Rodríguez homered to center leading off the fifth.

Mariners first baseman Ty France robbed CJ Abrams of a double with a diving stop and then beat him to first leading off the sixth. Shortstop Abrams returned the favor in the seventh when he made a diving stop of France’s smash up the middle and threw France out from his knees.

Washington starter Trevor Williams allowed a run on five hits in five-plus innings. He tied his career high with eight strikeouts.

Starter Logan Gilbert gave up a run on three hits in six innings for Seattle. He struck out four and left after 78 pitches.

“It was smoking hot out here and he’s running all over the field today,” Servais said. “Because we have no off days here, our starters, we want to be smart with them and I had a rested bullpen. … I thought Logan did an awesome job today.”

Floro extended his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings, the longest by a reliever in a single season in Nationals history, per Elias Sports Bureau.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Martinez said Winker cramped up and should be fine tomorrow. … RHP Josiah Gray (right elbow/forearm flexor strain) pitched a one-inning simulated game Saturday at Nationals Park, throwing 23 pitches to two batters. He is slated to throw a two-inning simulated game in five days. … RHP Cade Cavalli (Tommy John surgery) threw 47 pitches over four innings in his second rehab outing with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals on Saturday. He struck out eight.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (2-0, 0.57) opposes LHP Patrick Corbin (1-5, 6.29) in the series finale on Sunday. Woo has allowed one earned run or less in each of his three 2024 starts.

