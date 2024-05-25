Mariners play the Nationals looking to stop road skid

The Seattle Mariners play the Washington Nationals for the second time this season Saturday afternoon at Nats Park.

Seattle Mariners (27-25, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 22-27 overall and 9-12 in home games. The Nationals have a 10-18 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Seattle has a 12-15 record in road games and a 27-25 record overall. The Mariners have a 12-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with seven home runs while slugging .465. Eddie Rosario is 7-for-34 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .252 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has five doubles and two home runs. Luke Raley is 14-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mariners: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

