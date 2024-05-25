Memorial Day: What's open, what's closed? | Weather outlook | DC road closures | Traffic outlook | Events in DC area
Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Mariners play the Nationals…

Mariners play the Nationals looking to stop road skid

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 7:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seattle Mariners (27-25, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 22-27 overall and 9-12 in home games. The Nationals have a 10-18 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Seattle has a 12-15 record in road games and a 27-25 record overall. The Mariners have a 12-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with seven home runs while slugging .465. Eddie Rosario is 7-for-34 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .252 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has five doubles and two home runs. Luke Raley is 14-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mariners: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up