Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Mariners look to break…

Mariners look to break road skid, play the Nationals

The Associated Press

May 26, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seattle Mariners (27-26, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (23-27, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-0, 0.57 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-5, 6.29 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -171, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to end a four-game road skid when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 23-27 record overall and a 10-12 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 11-18 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle is 12-16 on the road and 27-26 overall. The Mariners have a 16-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with seven home runs while slugging .455. Joey Meneses is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Dylan Moore has 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up