Pirates bring win streak into matchup with the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 1, 2024, 4:01 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (4-0) vs. Washington Nationals (1-2)

Washington; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -118, Pirates -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 34-47 at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .254.

Pittsburgh went 76-86 overall and 37-44 in road games a season ago. The Pirates averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

