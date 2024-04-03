Pirates bring win streak into game against the Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-0) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3) Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0, 6.35 ERA,…

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-0) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, three strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -159, Nationals +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Washington Nationals.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 34-47 in home games a season ago. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .254.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 8.0 hits per game in the 2023 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.