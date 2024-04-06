Live Radio
Phillies play the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

April 6, 2024, 4:01 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (3-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-5)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -177, Nationals +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 34-47 at home last season. The Nationals scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 5.2 in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Phillies slugged .438 with a .327 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

