Nick Ahmed, Tyler Fitzgerald and Jordan Hicks power Giants to a 7-1 win over Nationals

Nick Ahmed and Tyler Fitzgerald had three hits apiece and Jordan Hicks allowed one run in six innings as the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game series sweep with a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Patrick Corbin Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Joey Gallo Washington Nationals' Joey Gallo (24) gestures after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Joey Gallo Eddie Rosario Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Gallo (24) is congratulated by Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Austin Slater Luis García Jr. San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater (13) is tagged out attempting to steal second base by Washington Nationals second base Luis García Jr., left, during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Patrick Corbin Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) walks off the mound after being taken out in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Erik MillerTom Murphy San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller, right, celebrates with catcher Tom Murphy, left, after defeating the Washington Nationals during a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Nick Ahmed Luis García Jr. San Francisco Giants shortstop Nick Ahmed, back, throws to first as Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. (2) slides into second on a double play hit by Drew Milas during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Wilmer FloresDrew Milas San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, hits a sacrifice fly in front of Washington Nationals catcher Drew Milas, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Ahmed and Tyler Fitzgerald had three hits apiece and Jordan Hicks allowed one run in six innings as the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game series sweep with a 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Hicks (2-0) has allowed one earned run or less in each of his first three starts this season after signing a $44 million, four-year contract with San Francisco this offseason. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed four hits and had two strikeouts.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Hicks said. “Not trying to do too much. … Sinker was right where I want it to be.”

Giants manager Bob Melvin added: “Really, really good starts. Every one of them.”

Ahmed drove in two runs and scored three times, while Fitzgerald stole two bases and scored twice.

“He’s got the best speed on our team and he needs to play too,” Melvin said of Fitzgerald. “It’s good that he got a really good game under his belt.”

Joey Gallo homered for Washington, his third of the season.

San Francisco banged out 12 hits and went 6 for 8 with runners in scoring position after going 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the series.

“It’s a huge relief,” Fitzgerald said. “We know we’re better than what we’ve been playing. It’s super early, but you definitely want to win these games.”

The Giants also stole their first three bases of the season while snapping a six-game skid against Washington.

The Nationals stole two bases in the loss, giving them a MLB-best 25 this season.

Patrick Corbin (0-2) gave up 11 hits and seven runs with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

“His line won’t look good, but I thought he pitched better than what his line says,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “So we’ll get him back out there and get him going. When he threw the ball down, it was effective. When he throws the ball up, he gets hit pretty hard.”

Despite the offensive outburst, San Francisco failed to homer for the sixth straight game. It’s the Giants’ longest drought since Sept. 10-16, 2018.

Giants relievers Ryan Walker, Landen Roupp and Erik Miller pitched the final three innings, holding Washington hitless.

The Nationals finished with four hits in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz missed the game due to illness.

ROSTER MOVES

The Nationals recalled catcher Drew Millas from the Rochester Red Wings and optioned RHP Joan Adon to the Triple-A affiliate. Millas went 1 for 3 with a stolen base. He was optioned back to Rochester following the game.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (0-1, 5.73 ERA) is scheduled to start a three-game series at Oakland on Friday night opposite Athletics RHP Paul Blackburn (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn (0-2, 5.73 ERA) opens a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night. The Rays have not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.